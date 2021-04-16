No guidelines from Centre on new mutations: Maharashtra

Mumbai

Testing facilities to be ramped up, says Health Minister Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said the State has witnessed double mutation of the virus in COVID-19 samples without any doubt and awaits the Centre’s instructions on how to deal with this mutation.

“As per the oral information that I have received, Maharashtra has witnessed double mutation. Centre should tell us the remedy for it or NCDC (National Centre for Disease Control) is expected to guide us. We have not yet received any communication from them,” said Mr Tope.

The Minister added that the State government had also written to the NCDC and was waiting for a response. “We await their reply even today,” he said.

The Minister’s statement comes days after reports that double mutations had been detected in 61% of 361 samples collected between January to March. Interestingly, no official report has yet been submitted, with Mr. Tope also saying he had only oral information regarding the double mutation.

Mr Tope also said the State government is working to ensure test reports are given to citizens within 24 hours. “Every district administration and private institutions are directed for the same. We are doing 70% RT-PCR tests as directed by Centre and we are working on improving the numbers,” he said.

The Minister said new technologies which will ensure around 10,000 tests per day will be installed including mobile vans.

He also said the shortage of Remdesivir is likely to be sorted out by April 21 as new stock will be arriving.

“We also want to urge private hospitals to not use this medicine on patients with mild to moderate symptoms. Only those with comorbidity, symptomatic and with severe symptoms should be given this medicine,” he said.