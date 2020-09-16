No evidence showing Rhea entering morgue or post-mortem room: rights panel

On August 26, Commission sent show-cause notices to police and hospital

In what may come as some relief to actor Rhea Chakraborty, who is lodged in the Byculla jail, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission on Wednesday held, “there is no evidence showing that Rhea is entering the morgue or the post-mortem room.”

Commission chairman M.A. Sayeed told The Hindu, “The Commission has received explanations and responses from the Mumbai Police and Cooper Hospital along with some documents. There was no breach of rules from either the police or the hospital. Therefore, no case for intervention is made out by the Commission.”

Mr. Sayeed said:

“Relying on the rules and guidelines placed on record which virtually prohibit entry of any stranger except the official in the post-mortem room or morgue or in the storage room. We did not find any evidence, showing that the lady (Rhea) is entering the morgue or the post- mortem room.

“Except for just a channel (TV) clipping, there was no evidence showing that the lady (Rhea) is entering the morgue. It only shows that she was coming out of the mortuary premises and does not show that she was coming out of the post-mortem room.

“As per the Cooper Hospital Dean’s report she might have been present in the waiting area and then paid her homages to the departed soul when the body was brought for delivery to his (Sushant) sister”.

On August 26, the Commission sent show-cause notices to the police and the hospital for ‘allowing’ Ms. Chakraborty to enter the hospital’s mortuary when Sushant’s post-mortem was being conducted.

A huge controversy broke out after a video clip showed Ms Chakraborty, along with three others, was seen at the hospital for 45 minutes on June 15 a day after Sushant died.