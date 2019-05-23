No election results on digital signboards at junctions

Fearing massive jams the office of Chief Electoral Officer has backtracked on its initial plan to screen result updates on the digital signboards put up by the traffic police at the major road junctions.

On Tuesday, the CEO’s office had said that one of the various measures taken to inform citizens about the election results included, screening the election results on digital sign boards put up by the traffic department.

According to sources, the traffic police conveyed its concerns of possible jams at major junctions if people stopped to watch the election results. Adhering to the feedback, the CEO’s office has now cancelled its plan.

Among the other initiatives taken up by the Election Commission, the results will be updated on https:// ceo.maharashtra.gov.in and also on the website of the Election Commission of India. Results will also be available on the mobile application called Voter Helpline, launched by the Commission. Apart from the websites, 1950 toll-free helpline and the 24 hours control room of the CEO can be contacted at 022-22040451/54 for updates on results.

Maharashtra has 38 counting centres for 48 Lok Sabha seats, where over a lakh officials will be working. Around 50,000 police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order.