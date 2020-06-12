No decision to reimpose lockdown: Uddhav

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said reports that a complete lockdown is being reimposed are not true, and broadcasting or forwarding such fake news will be a penal offence. He also urged citizens to continue following distancing and hygiene norms.

“Social media and certain news media outlets are broadcasting reports saying lockdown will be reimposed and shops will be closed once again. The Maharashtra government has taken no such decision,” he said in a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office.

Such reports create confusionamong the public, and it is advisable not to broadcast them without verifying. “Broadcasting or forwarding such messages are penal offences and the government will take action,” he said.

The CM said the government is trying to speed up and revive the economic cycle by restarting businesses in phases. “However, lifting restrictions does not mean crowding at places, coming out of houses at once, or not following sanitation norms.”

He said people should make wearing masks, using soap and sanitiser to wash hands, and maintaining physical distancing part of their lifestyle. “It may cause some problems initially, but we have start following this for the sake of our health and of our families. Self-discipline has to be followed,” he said.