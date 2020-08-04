No complaint received from actor’s family: Mumbai Police

Mumbai

04 August 2020 00:58 IST

Even as the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continues to demand a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the Mumbai Police on Monday clarified that they had received no written complaint from any member of the actor’s family in February.

Reacting to the claim made by Rajput’s father, who had said that the ‘family had made a written complaint to the Bandra police on February 25,’ the Mumbai Police issued a statement, saying ‘no such written complaint had been addressed to Bandra police station on that date.’

“However, one O.P. Singh, IPS, brother-in-law of late Rajput, had sent some WhatsApp messages to the then DCP of Zone IX regarding this matter. The DCP had called Mr. Singh and requested him that a written complaint was mandatory for any inquiry or action. However, Mr. Singh wanted this to be resolved informally, to which the DCP clearly told him that it was not possible,” stated the statement issued by Shahaji Umap, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations).

Meanwhile, a delegation of Mumbai BJP leaders on Monday met with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and complained to him about the non-cooperation from the Mumbai Police with their Bihar counterparts.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said, “It is really very strange as to why the Maharashtra government is coming under unnecessary suspicion by not allowing the Bihar Police to perform their duties. The movement of officers doing official public service can’t be stopped by putting them in quarantine in these testing times.”

Joining the chorus was his wife Amruta. She tweeted, “The manner in which #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase is being handled- I feel #Mumbai has lost humanity & is no more safe to live - for innocent, self respecting citizens.”

The ruling Shiv Sena was quick to attack Ms. Fadnavis, reminding her that she was insulting the same Mumbai Police in front of whom she had performed her songs.

Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chutervedi tweeted, “I challenge these state BJP leaders&their political aspiration bearing family accusing @MumbaiPolice I challenge these state BJP leaders&their political aspiration bearing family accusing.”

Yuva Sena secretary Varun Sardesai said that they were the same Mumbai Police who had organised cultural event ‘Umang’ where Ms. Fadnavis sang and danced. “How can she be so ungrateful?” he asked.