No communal angle in Palghar lynching case: Uddhav Thackeray

Ruling out any communal angle in the lynching that took place in Palghar on Thursday night, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, the attack took place as rumours about thieves roaming in area were making rounds.

"We have arrested over 100 people responsible for the attack. We will not spare anyone," Mr. Thackeray said appealing the people not to communalise the issue.

Three people, including two saints were going to Gujarat during the lockdown. They were turned back at Union Territory of Dadara and Nagar-Haveli and told to return at night. While coming back they were attacked by the locals. The attack took place as rumours about thieves roaming in the area were making rounds," he explained.

Mr. Thackeray also said he spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah and his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath.

He also opined the incident could have been avoided had the Union Territory officials took the three people in custody for violating the lockdown, instead of sending them back.

There were incidents of mob lynching in last five years as well. In this case, no one will go unpunished, Mr. Thackeray said.