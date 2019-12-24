No clarity yet on expansion of Maharashtra Cabinet

The new Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is yet to finalise the date for Cabinet expansion even 25 days after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in along with six ministers.

Several leaders from the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress had hinted during the just-concluded winter session of the legislature in Nagpur that the expansion would take place a day or two after the session ended. However, a Raj Bhavan official said, “We are yet to receive orders for the preparations of the swearing in ceremony.”

A senior Congress leader said, on condition of anonymity, that the final date of the expansion will be decided after the meeting between party president Sonia Gandhi and State unit president Balasaheb Thorat. “Once she clears the names of Congress ministers, and we receive the message, the preparations will start,” he said, hinting that the expansion could take place on Tuesday or on December 26. Two other dates being discussed were December 27 and 30. The opposition has already targeted the MVA government for the delay in Cabinet expansion.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, when asked about the expansion, said it is the prerogative of the Chief Minister. “We are local parties where the names are fixed by us and we need not go to someone else to fix the names,” said Mr. Pawar, again hinting that the Congress is yet to finalise the names.

Asked whether he would be meeting Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday night, Mr. Pawar replied it was likely. Several hopefuls from all three parties confirmed to The Hindu till the time of writing this report that no call had been made to them inviting them for the swearing in ceremony.

The formula for portfolio distribution has already been announced as per which no party will get the post of Minister of State in the same department as Cabinet minister from that party. Around 30 ministers, including those of Cabinet and MoS rank, are likely to take oath in the expansion while some departments could be kept vacant for future expansion.