No clarity yet on enforcing authority of fire safety norms

On Monday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) continued its crackdown on illegal constructions in hotels, restaurants and commercial establishments for the fourth day after a fire at a pub in Lower Parel claimed 14 lives.

However, there is still no clarity on the authority that will enforce the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006, which lists fire safety norms to be followed by commercial establishments.

On Monday, the police arrested two managers of the upscale 1 Above pub over allegations that they had fled without helping the guests escape the fire. They have been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

On March 8, 2016, the Bombay High Court had directed the BMC to submit an affidavit on whether fire safety audits were conducted regularly in the city.

The affidavit is yet to be filed in a public interest litigation filed by Professor Sharmila Ghuge seeking directions for implementation of the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006.

The Act specifies “the types of building occupancy, special planning authorities and areas that are beyond special planning authority and municipal limits”. The Act also specifies the fire service fee structure for municipal councils as per the population of the area.

The Act clearly lists out the fire safety norms to be followed by different types of buildings. It also mentions the water supply needed in litres and the pump capacity. If a building is constructed without the civic authority’s permission, then the owner may face rigorous imprisonment of not less than six months, which may extend to three years. A fine that is not less than ₹20,000 and extending up to ₹50,000 may be imposed on the offender.

Section 3 of the Act talks about duty of the owners to implement fire prevention and life safety measures under the National Building Code of India, 2005. The Act says that “the owner or occupier of a building shall provide fire prevention and life safety measures with minimum fire-fighting installations as specified against the type of building and the owner or, as the case may be, the occupier shall maintain the fire prevention and life safety measures in good repair and efficient condition at all times, in accordance with the provisions of this Act.”

According to India Risk Survey 2017, the risk of fire has been ranked fifth, up three positions from last year. National Crime Records Bureau data show that 18,450 fire accidents were reported in India in 2015, claiming 17,700 lives and injuring 1,193.

A cause-wise analysis concluded that 42.1% of deaths were due to fire accidents in residential buildings. The State accounts for 22% of all fire accidents in India.