No birthday banners please, says Aaditya

With the Assembly elections set to be held in the next four months, politicians seem to have gone on a simplicity drive. The latest addition is Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, who on Thursday appealed to Shiv Sena workers not to put up any banners on his birthday on June 13.

He tweeted, “I have a humble appeal to all well wishers: pl don’t put legal/ illegal banners on my birthday. Instead of spending on it, pl continue our work in drought hit areas, work for the environment and for the society at large. I only look forward to your love & blessings.” This is the second year Mr. Thackeray has made such an appeal to Sena workers.

The Yuva Sena leader is reported to be planning to contest the Assembly polls from one of the Sena strongholds in south Mumbai. While Yuva Sena workers have welcomed the news, there has been no official confirmation from the Thackeray family.

Mr. Thackeray isn’t the only politician who has chosen simplicity. Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar has said he will stay away from felicitations during his drought tour.