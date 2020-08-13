‘No ban on Ganesh idol immersion in sea’

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday clarified that it had not banned immersion of Ganesh idols in the beaches, and added that artificial pond was only an added service for those living in areas far from the sea.

“The civic body has already issued directions and guidelines to celebrate this year’s Ganesh festival without crowding and taking necessary precaution. The reports about banning visarjan in the sea are wrong. There are no such orders. However, the civic body has set up 167 artificial ponds under its jurisdiction to help people immerse idols by maintaining physical distancing,” a BMC statement said.

It further said that those living within a radius of one to two km from the sea could immerse idols in seawater. “It is advised by the civic body that those who do not live near the sea should immerse at home or in the artificial ponds,” it said.

Last month, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had held a meeting with several public Ganesh mandals in Mumbai and appealed to them to cut down on celebrations in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic. He had also requested them to limit the height of the idol. Several mandals have decided to cancel the celebrations and organise health camps.