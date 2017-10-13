No ban on firecrackers in State: Ramdas Kadam

State Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam on Thursday said that the sale or use of firecrackers will not be banned in Maharashtra ahead of Diwali.

‘Out of question’

Mr. Kadam told reporters, “Banning firecrackers is out of question. The administration neither has and nor ever will issue any such order. Public awareness should help in pollution control.” He was interacting with journalists after a meeting with the Maharashtra Firecracker Association, which sent a delegation to call on Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Mr. Kadam said that banning firecrackers would do injustice to Hindu festivals and the government’s focus should be on ensuring bursting of crackers is reduced in the State.

Mr. Kadam said, “We have launched public awareness initiatives to reduce bursting of crackers. Our effort is towards reducing pollution.”

Two days ago, Mr. Kadam had said that he would request Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to issue a ban on fire crackers in Maharashtra to control pollution. Mr. Fadnavis then on Tuesday appealed to students in the State to celebrate a pollution-free Diwali.

Mr. Fadnavis had said, “Festivals in Indian tradition have a unique bond with nature. It is necessary that festivals are celebrated without air or noise pollution.”

New Delhi’s lead

It was speculated that the State would follow New Delhi’s lead, which banned the sale and purchase of firecrackers in the national capital and adjoining regions following a Supreme Court order on October 9.