No bail for man who sexually harassed colleague

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday rejected the anticipatory bail application of a man accused of sexually harassing his colleague.

Prakash Salve was the office in-charge at Mun Health Products, where the complainant worked as an accountant. In 2016, Mr. Salve started touching her inappropriately, passing sexual remarks, making explicit overtures and demanding sexual favours from her. The complainant did not disclose the harassment as she was afraid of losing her job. Finding strength in her silence, on August 12, 2018, Mr. Salve threatened to get her fired if she failed to submit to his demands.

On September 25, 2018, the woman filed a complaint with an Assistant Commissioner of Police, but a case was not registered. The woman said when she reported to work on October 4, 2018, she found that Mr. Salve had broken open her drawer and stolen ₹50,000 in cash and two gold bangles. She then approached the High Court and at the court’s directions, a case was registered against Mr. Salve on March 19, 2019. He was charged under Sections 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman), 354A (punishment for sexual harassment) and 380 (punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code.

Vijay Shiktode, Mr. Salve’s counsel, said his client was being falsely implicated by the complainant to seek vengeance for an departmental enquiry initiated against her for misconduct in discharge of duties. Arfan Sait, additional public prosecutor for the State, said there was sufficient material to prove that Mr. Salve had subjected the complainant to sexual harassment. Mr. Sait argued that if bail is granted, there would be a strong possibility of evidence being tampered and the complainant’s life being under threat.

A Bench of Justice N.J. Jamadar noted that the allegations of sexual harassment were made before the departmental enquiry was initiated against the woman. The Bench said Mr. Salve’s contention that the complainant was seeking vengeance did not hold ground. The court rejected the bail after finding that the allegations of sexual harassment supported the complainant’s claims.