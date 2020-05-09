NMMC’s tally crosses 500 with 43 new cases

The COVID-19 tally in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) touched 527 with 43 new cases being recorded on Friday. Two deaths were reported within NMMC limits, taking its toll to 10.

Of the new cases, 12 were reported from Ghansoli, seven from Vashi, six each at Koparkhairane and Belapur, five at Airoli, four at Nerul and three at Digha. Fifteen cases were reported from APMC market and two cases are contacts of people from APMC market who tested positive.

One of the two victims was a 59-year-old doctor from Sector 48A in Nerul who ran a clinic in Govandi. He was resting at home after his blood pressure and sugar levels shot up and died on May 3. His body was taken to Vashi General Hospital and his swab was sent for testing. On Friday, his report returned positive. The other victim was a 87-year-old resident of Sector 6 in Vashi suffering from a pancreatic ailment for the two years. He was admitted to MGM Hospital, where he developed fever on May 1. After testing positive, he was shifted to a COVID-19 hospital in Vashi. He died on Friday morning.

Till now, 5,818 people have been tested, of which 3,842 have tested negative and 1,449 reports are pending. Five positive patients were discharged on Friday, taking the total tally of recovered patients to 71. NMMC now has a total of 109 containment zones.

Meanwhile, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) sealed Kamothe as 54 of the 138 cases within PMC limits have been reported from the area.

“Kamothe has a population of 1.13 lakh and an area of 2.76 sq km. Only one entry and exit of the node will be open, which will be from the highway. No outsider will be allowed to enter the node nor will anyone be allowed to go out except government employees and essential service providers. Till now, 45 buildings have been sealed and will be reopened after patients complete their quarantine period of 28 days. There is no community spread,” Panvel Municipal Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh said. On Friday, the PMC reported eight cases and one death.

The victim was a 54-year-old woman from Manasarovar, who was admitted to a hospital on May 4 following high blood pressure and liver infection. She and her daughter-in-law, who works in a clinic in Kamothe, tested positive on Friday. So far, five deaths and 41 recoveries have been recorded within PMC limits.