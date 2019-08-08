NMMC workers protest non-payment of arrears

Close to 1,000 contract workers attached to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) protested outside the headquarters of the corporation, demanding their arrears be paid.

“Observing that the civic body was under obligation to ensure the city is kept clean and hygienic, the Bombay High Court in October 2018, had directed NMMC to pay off the increased wages to its labours employed on contract, to pick up waste. The court had given the corporation a time limit of 16 weeks to comply with the orders, which ended in February. We still haven’t been paid our arrears,” Mangesh Ladh from the Samaj Samta Kamgar Sangh, said.

Of the 6,277 contract workers in the union, 700 are drivers of waste pick-up vans. The other issue raised by the workers was about the geo-fencing and tracking system.

The NMMC had provided Global Positioning System (GPS)-enabled smart watches to its employees, which help the corporation monitor employees from the civic body headquarters at Belapur. Once employees wear it after reporting for duty, they cannot remove it till office hours are over and if the watch is removed or given to someone else, it notifies through the system.

“Due to poor network in some areas, the watch doesn’t record the attendance of workers and they lose out on a day’s salary. Also in some cases, the worker stays back at home while the supervisor roams around with his watch marking him present while he doesn’t work. We have brought this to the notice of the NMMC commissioner and we have been assured of some action,” Mr Ladh said.