NMMC to seal 10 places for seven days

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Friday reported 224 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total tally to 5,853. With five more deaths, its toll is now 194, while discharge of 106 people pushed total recoveries to 3,294.

The NMMC has decided to declare a complete lockdown from June 29 to July 5 in 10 areas of Navi Mumbai that reported a rise in the last fortnight. Close to 70,712 households would be under lockdown during this period. “Due to mass screening, more and more cases were revealed. These 10 areas are mostly densely populated,” Municipal Commisisoner Annasaheb Misal said.

The areas include Diwale gaon and Karawe gaon in Belapur ward, Turbhe store, Sector 21 and Sector 22 of Turbhe ward, Juhu gaon in Vashi ward, Khairane and Bonkide gaon in Koparkhaiarne ward, Rabale gaon in Ghansoli ward and Chinchpada in Airoli ward.

“There shall be strict perimeter to control to ensure there is no movement of people in and out of these zones, except for medical emergencies and for maintaining supply of essential goods,” Mr Misal added.

Of Friday’s cases, Airoli reported 54, Nerul 38, Belapur 28 and Koparkhairane 30. While 148 were men, 76 were women.

Panvel Municipal Corporation reported 87 new cases, its second highest single-day increase, taking the total to 1,699. The highest was on June 24 with 95 cases. With one more death, the toll is 67 and with 36 patients discharged, total recoveries are at 1,126. While Panvel rural reported 35 new cases, taking its tally to 761. Two more deaths took the toll to 18. With 12 recoveries, the total recoveries in Panvel rural are 490.