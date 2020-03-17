NMMC to quarantine asymptomatic residents

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Monday decided to quarantine people arriving from affected countries but show no symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

Dr. Balasaheb Sonawane, NMMC’s chief medical officer, said, “We have identified an NMMC building at Sector 14 in Vashi where we plan to quarantine people. Even infected people don’t show symptoms initially, so it is important that everyone who arrives from an affected country is quarantined.”

So far, three people who have tested positive from Vashi have been placed in the isolation ward at Kasturba Hospital. The trio, including a Filipino, had visited a mosque in Vashi.

“They are not residents of Vashi, but were in the locality from March 4 to 12. After one of them tested positive, the other two visited another mosque in Mumbai. After health officers in Mumbai quarantined them, their tests also turned positive,” Mr. Sonawane said.

Meanwhile, the Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has quarantined 35 asymptomatic people at Gram Vikas Bhavan. Among them are sportspersons who went to Dubai to play a match. “We are transporting them from the airport and getting them screened again at Panvel district hospital. They are then quarantined at Gram Vikas Bhavan,” PCMC commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh said.

Mr. Deshmukh said the staff at Gram Vikas Bhawan, who had fled from the premises in panic on Sunday, returned to work on Monday. “We now have 25 staff members taking care of the people who have been quarantined,” he said.

On Sunday, 16 passengers from Dubai refused to get quarantined and insisted on going home. When Mr. Deshmukh threatened to penalise them, they agreed to get quarantined.