NMMC to offer shelter to employees from Mumbai

The employees of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) coming from Mumbai and Thane will now have to stay within the limits of the NMMC.

NMMC Commissioner Annasaheb Misal has informed the employees about the decision. “Around 250-odd people working with the NMMC are daily travelling to Navi Mumbai for work. We have now decided to make arrangements for their accommodation within our limits. Navi Mumbai is facing a rise in the COVID-19 positive cases due to many travelling to and from Mumbai.”

Mr. Misal said they have requested the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to accommodate its employees from Navi Mumbai there, to which it has agreed. “We have also requested the private companies to take the same step in order to help contain the virus.”

The various bhavans in Vashi, including Assam Bhavan, Kerala Bhavan and Odisha Bhavan, will be utilised to accommodate the employees. Even as 250 employees come from the other jurisdictions, not all are working currently due to the outbreak of the virus, an NMMC official said.

Various IT companies and manufacturing units of essential commodities were ordered by the NMMC to have minimum staff at work and provide accommodation to their employees near the workplaces.