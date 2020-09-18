NMMC to form squads to enforce COVID-19 rules

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has proposed to form a Nuisance Detection Squad to enforce COVID-19 rules within its limits.
“We are drafting the proposal and will approve it at our level. Later, we will start hiring, mainly through walk-in interviews. Only ex-Army men will be hired and they will work on a contract basis,” NMMC chief Abhijit Bangar said.
Two-member teams
The NMMC will hire 100 ex-Army men to form 50 teams of two members each. “Every district has a welfare board for ex-servicemen. We will engage the welfare officer in the recruitment process,” Mr. Bangar said.
The NMMC said people have been flouting COVID-19 rules with the easing of lockdown norms. Civic workers are finding it difficult to curb the spread of the virus and enforce guidelines at the same time. Mr. Bangar said the Nuisance Detection Squad will play a crucial role in enforcing norms in containment zones.
“Urinating, spitting and throwing garbage in public places, and not wearing masks are crucial problems. The teams will be authorised to penalise offenders. We have decided to hire ex-Army men as they can enforce discipline and handle miscreants much better,” Mr. Bangar said.
