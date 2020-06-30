NMMC teacher in trouble for making TikTok videos in school

Raina Assainar Navi Mumbai

30 June 2020 23:25 IST

Activist sends legal notice to civic body

A teacher at a school run by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) landed in trouble after her TikTok videos went viral and a social activist sent a legal notice to the civic body.

Deepali Mutta, in her notice addressed to the NMMC Commissioner, said the English teacher of Classes IX and X at a school in Koparkhairane had made several objectionable videos. She also said that the school can be clearly seen in the background of the videos.

In one video, she is seen correcting answer sheets of the board exams. In another video, a student asks the teacher where she had been and tells her they have been missing her. She then posts a text saying she was busy checking Class X answer sheets. There is also a video of the teacher imitating the facial expressions of actor Helen in one of her songs.

Advertising

Advertising

The legal notice said the videos showed a blatant misuse of the school premises and urged the NMMC Commissioner to dismiss the teacher, failing which Ms. Mutta would approach the court. “We have initiated an inquiry and asked for an explanation on the teacher’s conduct. Depending on her reply, we will decide the course of action,” Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Education) Nitin Kale said.

Teachers penalised

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has fined 76 Raigad zilla parishad school teachers for being absent during survey work. “Since March, the PMC staff have been working continuously and as the cases increased, we started facing staff crunch and hence ZP school teachers were asked to do the survey work,” Deputy Commissioner Jamir Lengarekar, PMC, said.

Of the 323 teachers asked to do the work, 221 cited medical reasons and being above the age of 55 and their leave application was forwarded to the Education Department. Of the remaining 102, 76 remained absent and were fined ₹500 each. “This is the first warning, after this if they remain absent again, we would file a case against them as per the Epidemic Diseases Act,” Mr. Lengarekar said.