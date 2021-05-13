NMMC starts OPD at three hospitals for patients with mucormycosis symptoms

After six cases of mucormycosis were reported in the city, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Wednesday started outpatient department (OPD) at its three hospitals in Nerul, Vashi and Airoli.

“Post recovery from COVID-19, patients who have diabetes, kidney ailments, or history of organ transplant are at a higher risk of contracting mucormycosis. Hence, the NMMC call centre has been asked to keep tabs on all the recovered patients from 10 days to six weeks when they are most vulnerable to the fungal infection,” NMMC Commissioner Abhijit Bangar said.

This infection grew in the sinus and the fungus then spread to the eyes, throat, and brain due to the low immune system, Mr. Bangar said.

Symptoms include runny nose, watery, red, or swollen eyes, blurred vision, cheek pain or swelling, and toothache. “Endoscopy, fungal culture and MRI will confirm if it is mucormycosis. This fungus can be fatal if the treatment is delayed. We are also verifying if any of the death in the past had been due to this infection,” the Commissioner said.

The nodal officers in the corporation have been directed to keep track of all the mortalities after COVID-19 recovery. “If post recovery, any patients find these symptoms, they should immediately report to the nearest urban primary health centre or the OPD,” Mr. Bangar said.