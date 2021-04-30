NMMC sets up ‘Oxygen War Room’

Following the Nashik oxygen leak incident, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has set up an ‘Oxygen War Room’ with a six-member team to operate it, at its headquarters in Belapur. The war room will monitor oxygen supply at all the NMMC-run COVID-19 Care Centres (CCCs) and private hospitals where COVID-19 patients are treated.

“After taking a review of the oxygen status, the decision to establish the ‘Oxygen War Room’ was taken. The room will take prompt action when there is need of oxygen at any hospital,” NMMC Commissioner Abhijit Bangar said.

The corporation has also placed a work order to have its own PSA oxygen plant at the Vashi exhibition centre which is now a civic-run CCC. The plant is expected to be ready by May 23. Besides, another plant is being planned at Vashi NMMC Hospital for which a tender has been floated.

Mr. Bangar has also issued orders to conduct fire, oxygen and structural audits of all NMMC-run CCCs and such centres run by private hospitals.