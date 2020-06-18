NMMC sees surge of 122 cases, tally now 4,189

After seeing a surge of less than hundred cases for two days in a row, Navi Mumbai once again saw a massive surge of 122 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

With this, the total case tally under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) reached 4,189. Three deaths were also reported — one at Ghanosli and two at Airoli.

With 102 patients recovering, the number of people who have recovered is at 2,457. NMMC has 1,603 patients under treatment, a recovery rate of 59% and a mortality rate of 3%.

“There is a rise in COVID-19-positive cases, mainly due to the phase-wise lifting of the lockdown and mass screening that we have been conducting,” said NMMC commissioner Annasaheb Misal.

Nearly 70% of the people who have tested positive are asymptomatic, he said. “People with mild symptoms do not come forward for testing and hence the mass screening has been planned in places that are densely populated and have slums.”

Up until Wednesday, NMMC has screened 32,344 people. “There is no reason to panic. The only thing people need to do is follow the precautionary measures, with physical distancing, masks and hand-washing being the most important. Navi Mumbaikars do not have to worry about the availability of beds for treatment,” said Mr. Misal.

The NMMC, he said, has 7,000 beds, which is more than the current requirement. “We are also recruiting more manpower through walk-in interviews and giving them training for the work,” Mr. Misal said.

The NMMC has also reined in representatives of political parties who are seen promoting their parties during the mass screening, demoralising health workers in the process. “We have requested the party workers to work in a way that is beneficial for the city. They should not be disturbing our work at any point,” Mr. Misal said.

41 new cases in Panvel

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 41 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking its case tally to 1,078.

With four new deaths under PMC, the death toll is now 50. Sixteen more people were discharged, bringing the total recoveries to 748.

Panvel rural saw 19 new cases, taking its tally to 519

With five more being discharged in Panvel rural, meanwhile, 403 people have recovered. The death toll remains 12.