NMMC releases COVID-19 dashboard

Navi Mumbai

08 June 2020 00:46 IST

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has released a ‘COVID-19 dashboard’ which enables citizens to keep a track of number of positive and recovered cases along with knowing about the COVID-19 care hospitals and the beds available.

The link — www.nmmc-covid19.in — shows the statistics of confirmed cases, active cases, number of discharged and deaths reported. It also had list of functional and planned COVID-19 Care Centre (CCC), Dedicated COVID-19 Health Centre (DCHC) and Dedicated COVID-19 Hospital (DCH). The list mentions the beds available at each centre and the number of occupied ones.

The CCC list has names of 15 centres with a total of 4,535 beds. These include 2,482 at three planned centres. Of these 254 beds are occupied. There are also nine DCHC centres with 1,620 beds. This includes 1,175 beds at four planned centres. Of these, 172 are occupied. Meanwhile, there are eight DCHs with 850 beds. These include 50 beds at one planned centre. As of now, 365 DCH beds are occupied.

The municipal corporation said it also has an online doctor available between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 022-27567269 who can be reached for any doubts and guidance. The toll free numbers to contact the NMMC are 1800-222309 and 1800-222310.