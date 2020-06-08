Mumbai

NMMC releases COVID-19 dashboard

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has released a ‘COVID-19 dashboard’ which enables citizens to keep a track of number of positive and recovered cases along with knowing about the COVID-19 care hospitals and the beds available.

The link — www.nmmc-covid19.in — shows the statistics of confirmed cases, active cases, number of discharged and deaths reported. It also had list of functional and planned COVID-19 Care Centre (CCC), Dedicated COVID-19 Health Centre (DCHC) and Dedicated COVID-19 Hospital (DCH). The list mentions the beds available at each centre and the number of occupied ones.

The CCC list has names of 15 centres with a total of 4,535 beds. These include 2,482 at three planned centres. Of these 254 beds are occupied. There are also nine DCHC centres with 1,620 beds. This includes 1,175 beds at four planned centres. Of these, 172 are occupied. Meanwhile, there are eight DCHs with 850 beds. These include 50 beds at one planned centre. As of now, 365 DCH beds are occupied.

The municipal corporation said it also has an online doctor available between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 022-27567269 who can be reached for any doubts and guidance. The toll free numbers to contact the NMMC are 1800-222309 and 1800-222310.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2020 12:49:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/nmmc-releases-covid-19-dashboard/article31774926.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY