NMMC records highest surge in one day

Navi Mumbai

11 June 2020 00:35 IST

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) recorded the highest single-day surge on Wednesday with 156 cases, bringing its tally to 3,219.

Of these, 40 cases were reported from Turbhe, 32 from Airoli, 24 from Nerul, 16 from Vashi, 15 each from Koparkhairane and Ghansoli, eight from Belapur and six from Digha.

With five more fatalities, the city’s death toll has touched 101.

Meanwhile, 67 people were discharged, bringing the total recoveries to 1,915. Currently there are 1,203 active cases.

Under the Panvel Municipal Corporation, 26 new cases were reported, taking the tally to 817.

Of these, 16 were from Kamothe, four from Panvel, three from Kharghar, two from Taloja and one from New Panvel.

Twenty-one people recovered, the total recoveries climbed to 541. Currently, there are 240 active cases under PMC.

Panvel rural has reported 11 positive cases with three in Vichumbe, two each at Ulwe and Nere, and one each at Nandgaon, Kundewahal, Karanjade and Koproli. The total toll of positive cases are now 430, of which 354 have recovered.