NMMC records highest surge for second day in a row

11 June 2020 23:49 IST

For the second consecutive day, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Thursday reported its highest-single day surge in COVID-19 cases.

With 195 new cases, Navi Mumbai’s total case tally is now 3,414. Of these new cases, 114 patients are male while 81 are female.

NMMC also reported six deaths on Thursday, bringing the death toll to 107.

Navi Mumbai also reported 83 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,998. There are currently 1,309 active patients in the city and the recovery rate stands at 59%, while the mortality rate is 3%.

Meanwhile Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 44 cases on Thursday, taking its tally to 861. With 55 more patients being discharged, the total recoveries are now 596. The PMC now has 229 active cases with recovery rate of 69% and mortality rate of 4.18%.

Panvel rural also reported seven new cases. The total number of positive cases now stands at 437. With three more people being discharged, total recoveries are 357. The are 70 active cases in the area where recovery rate of 81.69% and mortality rate is 2.28%.