NMMC prepares priority list for giving COVID-19 vaccine

Navi Mumbai

26 December 2020 01:11 IST

16,921 medical corona warriors to be vaccinated in first phase; civic chief takes stock

A total of 16,921 medical corona warriors — 4,490 employees from 42 centres of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and 12,431 employees from 904 private health institutions — will be vaccinated in the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination programme by the civic body.

NMMC chief Abhijit Bangar on Thursday chaired a meeting with all officers concerned, members of the corona vaccination task force committee, and medical officers of the civic health centres to review the preparations for the drive.

Advertising

Advertising

Around 10 NMMC health officers on December 22 received training for the programme from State government officials while the corporation personnel who would be present at the vaccination booths are yet to be given the training.

“Even though the vaccination drive is yet to be started, we have made sure that our corporation is ready to undertake it,” Mr. Bangar said.

After the programme has begun, the registered person will be informed about the day, place and time of getting the vaccine through a message on their registered mobile number and a certificate after receiving it will be sent on the same mobile number.

Mr. Bangar said that the vaccination booths/centres would be designed as per the government guidelines. “Each booth would have a waiting room, vaccination room, and observation room. The team that would be posted at every booth will consist of four vaccination officers and one vaccinator. At one centre, around 100 people would be vaccinated every day.”

Those expected to get vaccinated would be registered by the corporation on CoWin app. After the arrival of the person at the vaccination centre, their presence would be recorded, and their identity card and other documents would be verified by the designated officer.

From the waiting room the person would then be sent to the vaccination room as per the order in which the list of persons has been registered. After the vaccination, the person would be kept in the observation room for some time and their condition would be monitored. A second dose of the vaccine will also be given after a few days and the message about it would be sent to the receiver of the first dose on their registered mobile number.

The civic chief directed officials to make arrangements for imparting training to officers and staff appointed at the vaccination centre. Mr. Bangar also reviewed the cold storage and transportation services for vaccines.