NMMC, PCMC to take action against pvt. hospitals violating guidelines

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) have decided to take action against private hospitals which do not stay open in this time of crisis.

“As per Epidemic Diseases Act, we have decided to take action against the private hospitals that don’t agree to stay open during this period. If any private hospital is found to be shut, it will be booked under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and we may even consider cancelling their licence if required. The OPD of all urban health centres under NMMC at Vashi, Airoli and Nerul respectively will remain open,” NMMC Commissioner Annasaheb Misal said.

Meanwhile PCMC Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh has also issued a similar order. “During such a crisis, all the general practitioners should continue doing their work. Common people are panicking and need guidance in the current swituation. If the private hospitals stay shut, it will be difficult for few hospitals to take the load. By maintaining required safe distance with patients and by using sanitisers, the doctors are require to practice their profession,” Mr. Deshmukh said.

As of now, there are 643 people in home quarantine and 87 in institutional quarantine under the NMMC. Similarly, there are 197 people in home quarantine and nine in institutional quarantine under the PCMC.

On Saturday, a 51-year-old Mumbai airport employee, who is a resident of Kalamboli, tested positive for the virus. “He lived alone but we screened three of his contacts which included his friends. All are negative. He is undergoing treatment at Kasturba Hospital,” deputy municipal commisisoner Sanjay Shinde from PCMC said.