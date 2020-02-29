NMMC opposition leader gets extortion letter

Navi Mumbai

29 February 2020 01:02 IST

Threat to tarnish image if he does not pay up ₹50 lakh

Ahead of polls in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), opposition leader Vijay Chaughule has claimed to have received an extortion letter.

In his complaint filed on Wednesday with the Rabale police, Mr. Chaughule said a worker from Sunil Chaughule Sports Club informed him that an envelope addressed to him was found on the club’s premises on Tuesday afternoon.

The envelope contained a letter and a photo of Mr. Chaughule posing with three women. The letter mentioned that Mr. Chaughule’s reputation would be tarnished by making the photo viral if he did not pay up ₹50 lakh. Mr. Chaughule in his complaint said the photo seemed to be from a political programme and he knew the women in it. He said the letter mentioned about a contract to kill him and defame him and his son.

A police officer from Rabale police station said, “The letter had no stamp or address. It was thrown at the spot by someone and not posted. The envelope just mentioned Mr. Chaughule’s name. The letter was found to be printed and not handwritten. The spot from where the envelope was found had no CCTV cameras. We are still investigating the matter and are yet to make any arrests.”

A case has been registered against unidentified people under Sections 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion) and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code.