NMMC nears 4,000-mark; death toll 121

Ninety-five new COVID-19 cases were reported in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Monday, taking its case tally to 3,998.

With three more people succumbing to COVID-19, NMMC’s death toll is now 121. On the other hand, 66 more people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,306.

NMMC’s recovery rate, which had reached 60%, has fallen by two percentage points to 58% over the last three days due to a surge in new cases. However, the case mortality rate, which had earlier touched 4%, has now come down to 3%.

The NMMC has tested over 15,000 people till date, of which 10,855 were found negative and 339 reports are pending.

Meanwhile, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 44 new cases, taking its total tally to 1,016. It also saw three more succumb to the virus, taking the death toll to 45.

However, 36 more people were discharged, taking the number of recoveries to 709. The recovery rate in PMC is 69% while mortality rate in 4.4%.

Panvel rural also reported eight new cases, taking its tally to 489. With 12 more recoveries, the total recoveries are now 391. The recovery rate under Panvel rural is 79.95% and mortality rate is 2.4%.