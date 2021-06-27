NMMC moves to take action against five schools

Navi Mumbai

It writes to Deputy Director of Education seeking cancellation of recognition, NOC

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has written to the Deputy Director of Education, Mumbai Division, with a proposal to cancel the recognition of one State Board school and cancel the no objection certificate (NOC) issued to four CBSE-affiliated schools in the city. The decision was taken following non-compliance with the corporation’s notices sent to the schools over depriving students of education as their school fees were due.

While the four CBSE schools are New Horizon Public School, Airoli, Terna Orchid International School, Sector-1, Koparkhairane, Ryan International School, Sanpada, and Amrita Vidyalaya, Nerul, the State Board school is St. Lawrence School, Vashi.

NMMC Commissioner Abhijit Bangar said they had received complaints from parents that the students who had not paid the fees were denied the results and were not allowed to attend online classes while some of them were denied promotion to upper classes. “All this has caused mental distress to the students and their parents,” he said.

Initially, Mr. Bangar said, show cause notices were sent to the schools. “Verbal instructions were also given by officials of the civic body’s education department who visited the schools. The corporation even held online hearings with the school management in this regard. But the schools did not follow the instructions,” he said.

The Commissioner said since the schools were not abiding by the norms of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, the corporation was taking further action.

“According to Section 16 of the Act, no child can be left behind until he or she completes primary education. Similarly, due to non-compliance with the government order, the terms and conditions of the NOC issued to the schools have also been violated,” Mr. Bangar said.