NMMC lists vegetable vendors

To make vegetables available to citizens near home, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has made a list of vendors and the node and sector where they operate.
“Every ward officer was briefed to conduct a survey of vendors who can provide vegetables in small tempos near a particular society. They can mutually decide a day and time,” civic chief Annasaheb Misal said. The list is on the NMMC website under ‘COVID 19 Preventive and Containment Measures’.
