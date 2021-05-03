NMMC issues notices to three hospitals for asking patients’ kin to arrange Remdesivir

Navi Mumbai

03 May 2021 01:17 IST

Failure to give satisfactory reply will invite action, says Bangar

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued show cause notices to three private hospitals for allegedly asking the relatives of COVID-19 patients to arrange Remdesivir injection. The civic body had already instructed all the hospitals treating novel coronavirus patients that the onus of arranging the anti-viral injection was on the hospital and not on the patient.

NMMC Commissioner Abhijit Bangar said that directions were issued to the hospitals that Remdisivir should be used as per the guidelines laid down by the Maharashtra State Task Force and the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Advertising

Advertising

“Hence, a special order was issued stipulating that no hospital should prescribe the injection either to the patient or their relatives, as it is the responsibility of the hospital to procure the required vials through the collectorate. It was also mentioned that action would be taken against the hospital in case of any violation,” Mr. Bangar said.

Asking the patient’s relatives to arrange Remdesivir added to their anxiety and tension and increased the possibility of its black marketing, considering the current shortage, he said.

The hospitals that have been issued notices are Sunshine Hospital in Sector 16, Nerul, Siddhika Nursing Home in Sector 15, Koparkhairane, and Om Gagangiri Hospital in Sector 18, Koparkhairane.

If the hospitals failed to give a satisfactory reply, an FIR would be registered against them under the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Indian Penal Code, Mr. Bangar said.