NMMC chief to take over as administrator from today

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Commissioner Annasaheb Misal will take over as the administrator of the civic body from Friday.

As per a notification issued by the State government last month, after the term of the NMMC corporators ended on Thursday, Mr. Misal will act as the administrator till the elections are held. The civic polls were expected to be conducted in April, but were stalled due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Misal said the focus will be on containing the spread of COVID-19 while ensuring that there are least possible causalities. “The second priority would be pre-monsoon work during which we will practise physical distancing and take other precautions,” he said.

“The commissioner will now be able to take independent decisions and won’t have to present proposals before the standing committee or the general body for sanctions. Decisions pertaining to whatever is prescribed under his power can be made by him, and for the rest of the works, he will have to seek permissions from the State,” the NMMC public relations officer said.

The government order has directed formation of an informal consultative committee consisting of the mayor, deputy mayor, standing committee chairperson, opposition leader, chairpersons of various committees, and group leaders. Mr. Misal will have to update the committee on various decisions and conduct a review meeting every 15 days via videoconferencing.