NMMC checks over 5 lakh mosquito breeding sites

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has checked 5.47 lakh mosquito breeding spots in its pre-monsoon drive.

Every year, the NMMC looks for these spots in the outdoors as well as in homes. This year, though, due to the pandemic, the NMMC has asked individual societies for help with looking for breeding spots. “This year, we have written letters to society chairpersons and secretaries to ask residents to look for breeding spots inside their homes,” said an NMMC health officer.

The NMMC has also asked societies to clean overhead tanks, cover all tanks with lids, and clear waste material from tins and buckets in terraces, balconies and windows. “If there is untouched waste material on the society premises, it should be cleared or else, it will become a potential breeding spot for mosquitoes,” the officer said.

After a large number of migrants left Navi Mumbai, slum areas were found to contain the most number of breeding spots. Of the 5.47 lakh breeding spots checked, 595 were found to be positive. Of these, 250 have been destroyed and 345 treated with larvicide. Around 160 abandoned vehicle tyres, which are potential breeding spots, have been destroyed.

From January to June this year, 28,265 blood samples were collected, of which five showed malaria infections and one was suspected for dengue. In the same period last year, 38,515 samples were tested, of which five showed malaria infections while 16 showed dengue.

At least 1,14,757 blood samples were tested in all of 2019, with 52 malaria and 283 suspected dengue cases. In all of 2018, 1,17,082 samples were tested, of which 106 showed up malaria and 465 showed suspected dengue. No dengue deaths were reported in 2019 and 2018.

‘Need more oxygen beds’

“In the next few days, the complications in malaria and dengue associated with COVID-19 might increase. Hence, we are concentrating on more oxygen beds, ICU beds and ventilators,” said Dr. Rahul Gethe, deputy municipal commissioner (health). The NMMC is also looking at increasing the number of beds at non-COVID-19 hospitals, exclusively for malaria, dengue, typhoid and leptospirosis, he said.

Guppy fishes, which eat mosquito larvae, have been let into fountains, ponds and lakes. “Blood samples of everyone coming to fever clinics are being collected. It will be difficult to find out if it is malaria, dengue or COVID-19, as all three have similar symptoms. Only laboratory tests will confirm what exactly the patient is suffering from,” said a health officer.