NMMC begins mass screenings at Koparkhairane, Turbhe

With the highest number of COVID-19-positive cases reported at Koparkhairane and Turbhe, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has started mass screening of people residing in these areas.

The initiative was undertaken with the help of D.Y. Patil Hospital and Terna Hospital. While Turbhe has around 423 positive cases, of whom 17 have died and 129 have recovered, Koparkhairane has 342 positive cases, of whom 10 have died and 157 have recovered.

The screening is done by maintaining physical distancing with the help of 10 teams of health workers, doctors and volunteers. If a person is found to have fever-like symptoms in thermal scanning, their oxygen level is checked. If these are found low, a swab test is also conducted.

The mass screening of around 400 people was conducted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Sectors 15 and 16 of Koparkhairane. There are more such screenings planned from May 27 to June 2, and in Turbhe from June 3 to 9.

Meanwhile, the NMMC has released a list of flu clinics, COVID Care Centres (CCC), Dedicated COVID Health Centres (DCHCs) and a dedicated COVID hospital (DCH), and when one should visit them. “If one has flu-like symptoms, they should visit flu clinics at NMMC hospitals in Nerul, Airoli, Belpaur and Turbhe, or the 23 urban health centres,” a health department official said.

A CCC has two departments, for COVID-19-positive persons with no or very few symptoms and for their high-risk contacts. CCCs are at Sector 14 in Vashi, Sector 3 in Belapur, the Reliance Health Care Centre at Ghansoli and the India Bulls Housing Centre at Panvel.

Those with mild symptoms are treated at DCHCs at D.Y Patil Hospital and Hiranandani Fortis Hospital at Vashi, and Reliance Hospital at Koparkhairane.

COVID-19-positive people with severe symptoms are treated at DCHs in Vashi General Hospital at Sector 10, Terna Hospital at Nerul, and Apollo Hospital at Nerul.