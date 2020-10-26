Nitin Raut seeks reforms in islanding system

Minister visits State load dispatch centre

Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Monday visited the Maharashtra State Load Dispatch Centre to study the reasons behind the recent power failure and review the functioning of the facility. Officials from Tata Power and Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML) were also present at the meeting.

“We discussed how to secure the islanding of Mumbai in such situations. The embedded power for the city should remain stable in any given circumstance. Considering the demand and supply of electricity by 2030, we have to plan the transmission and distribution of electricity. The peak hour power demand of Mumbai is now 2800 MW and is estimated to reach 5000 MW by 2030. Factors like production, load, frequency, and maintenance need to be considered in future planning. The islanding system will need changes to ensure smooth power supply,” Mr. Raut said.

“Officials were asked why the islanding system failed on October 12 in Mumbai. The islanding system came into existence in 1981 and officials were asked if it was regularly maintained and updated. Even as Tata Power and AEML assure 1400 MW, the power provided by them is usually around 900 MW. Both Tata Power and AEML have been instructed that such an event should not occur in future,” Mr. Raut said.

The Minister told Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Ltd (MSETCL) officials that its staff should undergo periodic training. “Required changes should be made to the facility and provisions should be made to collect real time data which would help in tackling such situations. There should also be coordination with the weather department,” he said.

Mr. Raut told MSETCL officials to study the state-of-the-art system used by major cities in the world to maintain 24x7 power supply and secure the grid during such emergencies. “We have to study it and build our system accordingly,” Mr. Raut said.

He said allegations of foul play in the power outage can be confirmed only after he receives the investigation report. Principal Secretary (Energy) Aseem Kumar Gupta, chairman and managing director of MSETCL Dinesh Waghmare, and MSETCL director (operation) Sanjay Takasande were also present at the meeting.