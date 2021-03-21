Nisarga impact: shortfall in mangoes

Navi Mumbai

21 March 2021 00:09 IST

Cyclone destroyed farms in Raigad and Ratnagiri

This year, there is a shortfall in mangoes as farms in Ratnagiri and Raigad were destroyed in the impact of Cyclone Nisarga, which made landfall in Murud last year.

“The quantity will be less and the price will stay high. Compared to last year, only 40% of mangoes are arriving,” Mahesh Gawde, a mango trader, said.

On an average, 20,000 boxes, each with eight to four dozen mangoes, arrive in the market daily. While the wholesale rate is ₹400 to ₹900 per dozen, the price per box is ₹1,500 to ₹4,500.

Advertising

Advertising

“Sindhudurg has more stock as it was not hit by the cyclone. In April, the price is expected to dip and stocks will rise, yet the shortfall will remain,” Sanjay Pansare, secretary, fruits market, said.

From June, mangoes from Gujarat will arrive and stocks will last till the month-end. In April, during Ramzan, exports will rise, affecting the stocks in the city.

Exports to Gulf countries and London have already begun, while consignments are set to be transported to Canada, Switzerland and Germany, Mr. Pansare said.