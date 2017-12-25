Nirupam writes to MERC

Mumbai: Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam has demanded to know whether the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) was aware of the agreement under which Reliance Infrastructure would be selling its power business to Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL).
In a letter addressed to MERC chairman Anand Kulkarni, he said, “As the regulatory commission overseeing distribution of electricity supply, were you aware of this binding agreement between Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) and Adani group.”
The MERC should ensure that this development doesn’t lead to a hike in power tariff, the Congress leader said. Reliance Infrastructure signed an agreement to sell its Mumbai power business to Adani Transmission for ₹. 18,800 crore.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor