Nirupam writes to MERC

Mumbai: Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam has demanded to know whether the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) was aware of the agreement under which Reliance Infrastructure would be selling its power business to Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL).

In a letter addressed to MERC chairman Anand Kulkarni, he said, “As the regulatory commission overseeing distribution of electricity supply, were you aware of this binding agreement between Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) and Adani group.”

The MERC should ensure that this development doesn’t lead to a hike in power tariff, the Congress leader said. Reliance Infrastructure signed an agreement to sell its Mumbai power business to Adani Transmission for ₹. 18,800 crore.