Nirav Modi’s seized assets to be auctioned in February

Auction house Saffronart has been selected by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to dispose of absconding diamantaire Nirav Modi’s seized assets.

The auctions in February will mark the first time that a professional auction house has been appointed by the ED to conduct an auction of seized assets in India. This announcement comes a year after the successful auction of seized paintings conducted by Saffronart on behalf of the Income Tax Department in March 2019, which raised ₹54.84 crore.

The two auctions of Mr. Modi’s assets will feature 15 artworks by significant modern and contemporary Indian artists as well as a selection of luxury watches, handbags and cars.

Commenting on the auctions, Dinesh Vazirani, CEO and co-founder of Saffronart, said, “We are diligently working with the ED to assess and evaluate each item and put together the catalogue for both the sales, which includes a distinguished line-up of artworks by the likes of Amrita Sher-Gil, M.F. Husain and V.S. Gaitonde. The auctions also feature luxury collectibles — such as watches by Jaeger Lecoultre, and Birkin and Kelly handbags from Hermès — which are among the most popular luxury items internationally and witness great demand from celebrities and collectors.”

Other highlights of the auctions include a 1935 masterpiece by Sher-Gil, which has never previously been auctioned, estimated at ₹12 crore-₹18 crore; a significant oil on canvas work by Husain from his ‘Mahabharata’ series, estimated at ₹12 crore-₹18 crore; a serene blue painting by Gaitonde from 1972, estimated at ₹7crore-₹9 crore; and a vivid red depiction of Krishna by Manjit Bawa estimated at ₹3 crore-₹5 crore.

Among the important watches going under the hammer are a Jaeger Lecoultre Men’s ‘Reverso Gyrotourbillon 2’ Limited Edition wristwatch and a Gerrard Perregaux Men’s ‘Opera One’ wristwatch.

Of more than 80 branded handbags included in the auction are several from the Birkin and Kelly lines by luxury retailer Hermès.

Select lots from the upcoming auctions will also be exhibited at the Saffronart gallery in New Delhi during the India Art Fair at the end of January.