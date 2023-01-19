ADVERTISEMENT

Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway

January 19, 2023 09:57 am | Updated 09:57 am IST - Mumbai

The accident took place at 4.45 am near Repoli village in Raigad, located more than 130 km from Mumbai.

PTI

At least nine people were killed and a child was seriously injured when a speeding truck collided with their van on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Thursday, January 19, 2023 morning, police said.

The accident took place at 4.45 am near Repoli village in Raigad, located more than 130 km from Mumbai. The victims, all relatives, were going in the van to Guhagar town in Ratnagiri district, Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge said.

The truck was going towards Mumbai, he said.

The victims were residents of Hedvi village in Guhagar, he said.

"Nine people were killed. The deceased included a girl child, three women and five men," the official said.

After being alerted, police rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation, he said.

A boy was seriously injured in the accident and taken to a government hospital in Mangaon, the official said. Earlier police had said a girl was injured.

The bodies were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, the official said.

