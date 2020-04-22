Nine new cases in Dharavi, tally 189

Mumbai

Dharavi reported nine new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 189 including 12 deaths. The Centre’s team that visited Dharavi on Wednesday has suggested that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s 1200-bed capacity quarantine facilities in Dharavi are not enough and it should prepare for at least 5,000 beds as numbers peak. A five-member Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCT) is in Mumbai to assess the situation.

