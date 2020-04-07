Nine-month pregnant woman dies of COVID-19

A 30-year-old pregnant woman from Nallasopara was among the seven COVID-19 deaths reported in the State on Monday. The woman, who was nine months pregnant, succumbed at BYL Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central on April 4.

According to doctors, the woman was brought to the hospital with severe respiratory distress. “She was suspected to have COVID-19 and was immediately shifted to the isolation ward,” said a doctor, adding that she went into acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Doctors said the foetus also died. “It was the 36th week of the pregnancy. But since the woman came in with acute breathlessness, we had to first look at stabilising her. However, she passed away within a few hours of admission,” a doctor said.

The woman was refused admission at two hospitals before coming to Nair Hospital, doctors said. Her test report came back positive on Monday.

The woman had no relevant travel history.