Night curfew in Panvel

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has imposed night curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Friday till March 22.

Panvel had recorded 125 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. “Failure to follow rules has led to the surge. Positive patients have to be in home isolation. If such people are found outside, a criminal case would be filed against them,” PMC Commissioner Sudhakar Deshmukh said.

Only essential shops can remain open, while providers of essential services will be exempted from the travel ban. Schools, colleges, and coaching classes will be shut, except for Classes X and XII. Police permission will have to be taken to conduct marriages. Sports tournaments will be banned till March 22.

