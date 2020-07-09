Nigerian national held with drugs worth ₹2 cr.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has arrested a Nigerian national for allegedly possessing drugs worth ₹2 crore. The accused, who identified himself as Sunny Ocha Iyke (41), was nabbed between Nilaje and Taloja stations in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, when he alighted from the New Delhi-Ernakulam Mangala Lakshadweep Express after pulling the alarm chain.
A statement issued by the Central Railway’s chief PRO Shivaji Sutar on Wednesday said that after Mr. Iyke was apprehended by RPF head constable K. N. Shelar, and Shivaji Pawar of the Maharashtra Security Force, working under the RPF, he was brought to the RPF station in Diva.
From the passport that was in his possession, he was found to be a native of Nigeria. The statement also said he was travelling on an AC-3 tier ticket from New Delhi to Panvel. “He seemed to have pulled the chain as he was afraid of getting nabbed at Panvel railway station. Usually, the alarm chain pulling happens in case of emergency and RPF staff in the coach go to check on the person who has pulled the chain. When Mr. Shelar and Mr. Pawar saw that the man was attempting to flee, they nabbed him,” Mr. Sutar said.
At the RPF station, his bag was checked and a suspicious substance was found. “On Wednesday, the drug detection squad examined and confirmed that the substance was a narcotic drug called amphetamine. The drugs weighed 2.3 kg, with an approximate value of ₹2 crore,” Mr. Sutar said.
The accused and the seized drugs were handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai, after following the procedures under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
