NIA wants in-camera trial

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has moved the NIA court seeking an in-camera trial of the Malegaon 2008 blast case, which has Bharatiya Janta Party MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit as accused. The agency said, “The case involves facts having direct bearing on communal harmony, national security and public order.”

The five-page application moved before special court Judge Vinod Padalkar on Thursday said, “It is submitted that allegations against the accused are that they have committed the offence to take revenge against Muslim jihadi activities and to create a rift between the two communities. As per the prosecution, for causing the bomb blasts, Malegaon was chosen, because it is a Muslim-dominated area. Therefore, for maintaining harmony in society, it is necessary to conduct in-camera hearing and to put restraint on publication of court proceedings.”

It mentioned the plea filed by Lt. Col. Purohit, seeking in-camera proceedings in which the NIA had agreed and replied, “The prosecution has no objection to conduct the proceedings of hearing on the point of framing of charge in camera.”

The NIA said, “Under Section 17 of the NIA Act (the proceedings under this Act may, for reasons to be recorded in writing, be held in camera if the special court so desires) and Section 44 (protection of witnesses) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act show if the special court desires to conduct proceedings, it can pass such orders for reasons to be recorded. The proceedings in-camera is necessary for the security of key protected witnesses and in the public interest as per the UAPA.”

The agency also said, “This case involves facts having direct bearing on communal harmony, national security and public order. Considering the sensitive nature of the case, unwarranted publicity needs to be avoided, as it has potential to damage communal harmony and eventually jeopardise the fairness of the trial.”

On October 30, 2018, the NIA court had framed charges of murder, abetment and conspiracy for the blast against Lt. Col. Purohit, Ms. Thakur, Sameer Kulkarni, retired Major Ramesh Upadhyay, Sudhakar Chaturvedi, Ajay Rahilkar, and Sudhakar Chaturvedi.

All the accused had conspired from January 2008 to plant RDX on a motorcycle on September 29, 2008. The blast killed six people and injured 101.