Mumbai

NIA takes over probe into seizure of natural uranium worth over ₹21 crore in Mumbai

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) in New Delhi. File  

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over probe into the seizure of natural uranium worth over ₹21 crore in Mumbai, its spokesperson said on Sunday.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had arrested two persons -- Jigar Jayesh Pandya and Abu Tahir Afzal Choudhary -- on May 5 night and seized 7.1-kg uranium worth about ₹21.30 crore from them.

According to the NIA spokesperson, the agency re-registered the case, initially lodged at ATS Kalachowki police station, on Sunday in pursuance of an order of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The agency has begun investigation into the case, the spokesperson added.

