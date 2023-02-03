ADVERTISEMENT

NIA receives email threatening to carry out terror attack in Mumbai

February 03, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Mumbai

Soon the Mumbai police and the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad were alerted

The Hindu Bureau

Image for representation. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

The Mumbai office of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday received an email threatening to carry out a terror attack in the financial capital.

The email claimed that a person linked to the Taliban would carry out the attack in Mumbai. Soon, the Mumbai police and the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) were alerted.

The email address had “CIA” (Central Intelligence Agency) in it and the sender claimed that a person having links with the Taliban would carry out an attack in the city.

As per sources, the IP (internet protocol) address of the sender has been traced to Pakistan. An investigation has been launched. The police suspect it might be a mischief, as such emails were sent to the probe agency earlier as well.

The Central agency had received a similar email last month and after conducting a probe had not found anything of substance in it.

