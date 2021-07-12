NIA court rejects bail plea of Anand Teltumbde

Anand Teltumbde. File

Mumbai

12 July 2021 21:42 IST

He has been booked in Elgar Parishad case for alleged links to the banned CPI (Maoists).

The special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Monday rejected the regular bail filed by Prof. Anand Teltumbde accused in the Bhima Koregoan caste violence case.

After rejecting Mr. Teltumbde’s default bail on July 13, 2020, special NIA judge DE Kothalikar rejected his regular bail plea on Monday

Mr. Teltumbde surrendered before the NIA office in Mumbaion April 14, 2020 after the Supreme Court denied him any relief. He was initially taken into the NIA custody and is lodged at the Taloja Central jail.

He has been the managing director and CEO of Petronet India Limited and an IIM graduate who taught at the Indian Institute of Technology. He has been booked in the Elgar Parishad case for his alleged links to the banned CPI (Maoists). He has been charged under several Sections of the IPC and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

A day before surrendering he had written to the people of India, “I am aware this may be completely drowned in the motivated cacophony of the BJP-RSS combine and the subservient media but I still think it may be worth talking to you as I do not know whether I would get another opportunity. By taking shelter under the draconian provisions of the UAPA, that renders a person defenceless, I am being jailed. And this can happen literally to ANYONE. I earnestly hope that you will speak out before your turn comes.”