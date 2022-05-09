NIA conducts raids in 20 locations in Mumbai connected with Dawood Ibrahim

It detains Salim Qureshi aka Salim Fruit, an associate of detained gangster Chhota Shakeel

Gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s associate Salim Fruit being detianed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) after conducting a raid, in Mumbai, Monday, May 9, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted raids in 20 locations in Mumbai connected with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his close associates.

The Central agency is reported to have raided premises in Bandra, Nagpada, Borivali, Goregaon, Mumbra, Bhendi Bazaar, Parel, Santacruz. It detained Salim Qureshi aka Salim Fruit, an associate of detained gangster Chhota Shakeel. An NIA statement said, “Several hawala operators and drug peddlers were associated with Ibrahim and the NIA had registered [a case] in this regard in February. Raids began today.”

This is the same case under which Nationalist Congress Party’s leader Nawab Malik was arrested and is currently in jail. The NIA filed the FIR on February 3, 2022 under criminal conspiracy and sections 17 (punishment of raising funds for terrorist act), 18 (punishment for conspiracy), 20 (punishment for being member of terrorist gang or organisation), 21 (punishment for holding proceeds of crime), 38 (offences relating to membership of a terrorist organisation) and 40 (offences of raising fund for a terrorist organisation) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

The FIR named Dawood Ibrahim, Haji Anees, Chhota Shakeel, Javed Chikna and Tiger Menon. It mentioned that Dawood Ibrahim left India and started controlling his criminal activities in India through his sister Haseena Parkar and others.